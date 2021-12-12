After Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Omicron confirmed in Nagpur, tally rises to 37

A 40-year-old man has tested positive for Omicron, the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday, making this the first Omicron case of Nagpur. Maharashtra, as of now, has the highest number of Omicron cases in the country. Earlier on Sunday, new cases were confirmed in Karnataka, Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh. "After returning to Nagpur, the man underwent genome sequencing along with the Covid-19 test. Only then did it become clear that he had an omicron infection. He is stable and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Other members of the patient's family have been reported negative. Other people who came in contact with the patient concerned are being traced and all of them will be tested by the administration. Samples were taken from the person concerned at Nagpur airport on December 4," said municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka on Sunday reported its third case of Omicron after a 34-year-old man, who has returned from South Africa testes positive with this variant.

In Chandigarh, a 20-year-old Italian resident tested positive with the variant marking the first case of the city.

In Andhra Pradesh, a 34-year-old who came from Ireland was confirmed Covid positive with the Omicron variant.

What India's Omicron cases tell about the new variant so far

India's Omicron cases offer a wide range of ages with even a one-year-old and a three-year-old having tested positive for the new variant.

All patients of the Omicron variant are majorly asymptomatic and are not showing signs of any severe illness.

A majority of the patients are starting to recover within a week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Light fever and extreme tiredness are some of the common symptoms which all Omicron patients have reported.

Excepting a few cases, most of the Omicron patients in India have foreign travel history.

On December 2, the first two Omicron cases were confirmed in India, almost a week after South Africa identified the new variant and raised the alarm over its rapid transmission.

The one-and-a-half-year-old girl who was detected with the Omicron variant has been discharged while the three-year-old boy with this variant has started recovering, reports said on Saturday.

The Omicron variant, which appears to be spreading faster than Delta but causing mild illness, has now spread to around 58 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON