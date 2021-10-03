'After consultation with party chief': Charanjit Singh Channi placates Sidhu on appointment issue

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said the name of the DGP will be finalised after consultation with state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, all ministers and MLAs. Channi said that the new DGP would be appointed as per the law and the state government has forwarded the panel of all senior police officers with 30 years of experience to the Centre. Channi said that no decision has been taken yet.

The appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota is a flashpoint between Channi and Sidhu as Sidhu stepped down from the post of the Punjab Congress chief expressing his objection to the DGP appointment.

Channi took a step back and said he was not rigid about the appointments. Navjot Sidhu can give his feedback and the party will consider those, he said and invited Navjot Sidhu for a talk. Following the meeting, Sidhu was reportedly satisfied and decided to continue in his post.

‘Salt on wounds of victims...’: Sidhu again calls for removal of new Punjab advocate general, DGP

On Sunday, Sidhu reiterated his demand to review AG/DG appointments as he said the Congress will have no face. "Demand for justice in Sacrilege cases and for the arrest of main culprits behind the drug trade brought our Govt in 2017 & due to his failure, people removed the last CM. Now, AG / DG appointments rub salt on wounds of victims, they must be replaced or we will have No face!!" Sidhu tweeted referring to Captain Amarinder Singh, but without mentioning his name.

Channi on Sunday said the state government is functioning with dedication, sincerity and honesty and he will ensure transparency in his administration. Organisational work of the party is being looked after by the party chief and the coordination committee which has been set up will act as a bridge between the government and the party.

On the issue of retiring the government employees above 58 years, Channi said any employee who has attained the age of over 58 years would not be allowed to serve anymore so that the youth could be given chance for government jobs.