Home / India News / After Covid recovery, SC judge urges people to strictly follow norms

After Covid recovery, SC judge urges people to strictly follow norms

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 06:30 IST
Utkarsh Anand
Utkarsh Anand
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
"Justice Murari has recovered from a terrible Covid attack. I advised him not to come today as well but he still wanted to sit for some time," justice Nariman announced in the court.
         

About halfway through the day, a bench of three judges in the Supreme Court was reduced to a composition of two. For the third judge, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, was requested to rest by a colleague on the bench.

On Tuesday, only after justice Rohinton F Nariman inquired about the health of fellow judge, justice Krishna Murari, those attending the proceedings came to know that the latter had been detected with the viral disease and that it was his first day in court after recovering.

“Justice Murari has recovered from a terrible Covid attack. I advised him not to come today as well but he still wanted to sit for some time,” justice Nariman announced in the court.

He then addressed justice Murari: “Brother, this matter will go on for long. We can hear it as a two-judge bench matter. You may please take rest. And take care of yourself.”

Justice Murari, who looked exhausted after more than an hour of proceedings, accepted the advice and called it a day.

This is the first confirmation of a Supreme Court judge having contracted Covid-19.

Hindustan Times later spoke to the judge, who said people must not let their guard down since the pandemic is still not over. “I do not interact or meet with too many people. I still do not know how I contracted it. Therefore, I will urge people to never disregard the precautions. Everyone must wear mask, use sanitiser and maintain social distancing,” he said.

Justice Murari tested positive on November 19, a day after he felt a sudden weakness while sitting in court. He had mild symptoms, and cough and fever during the illness. “The Supreme Court administration was quick to respond. They made all the arrangements of quarantine etc and provided all the support required. Fellow judges also kept checking on my health and lent their support,” said the judge.

Justice Murari, 62, has now been advised to go slow before he undertakes his normal duties. “I feel fatigue and exhaustion when I sit in the court for a long time. I am taking all precautions and I hope to get back to my normal self very soon,” he added.

