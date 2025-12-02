Heavy rainfall and flooding was caused by Cyclone Ditwah’s remnant deep depression in Tamil Nadu on Monday. After cyclone, heavy rains continue in TN; schools, colleges shut

Schools and colleges in Chennai will remain closed on December 2, announced district collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade on Monday.

Chennai’s Nungambakkam weather station recorded 94.6 mm from 8.30am up to 5.30 pm on Monday.

The Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved slowly northwards with the speed of 3 kmph during and lay centered at 11.30am 50 km east of Chennai, 140 km northeast of Puducherry, 160 km north-northeast of Cuddalore and 170 km south-southeast of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore.

“The minimum distance of the centre of the Deep Depression from North Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts is about 35 km,” said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai. It is likely to weaken into a depression during the subsequent 12 hours within a minimum distance of 30 km from the Chennai coast by Monday night, the RMC added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Chennai on Monday morning which was later brought down to orange and yellow level of warning by 7pm, the weather body issued a red alert again for the city.

Several arterial roads and subways across Chennai were affecting throwing traffic out of gear.

Officials said they waded through ankle deep water to inspect several localities.

Chief minister M K Stalin held a review meeting on Monday to assess the damages in the delta districts to offer compensation for farmers.