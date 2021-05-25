After Delhi Police’s visit to Twitter office, Rahul Gandhi tweets about truth

Day after the Delhi Police sent a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into a complaint about the alleged 'COVID toolkit', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted about truth. The Delhi Police said on Monday they have sought a clarification from Twitter in connection with a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra about an alleged toolkit released by the Congress party that the microblogging site tagged as “manipulated media.” According to Twitter, it "may label tweets that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated".

"Truth remains unafraid," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'Toolkit’.

Delhi Police officers also visited Twitter’s offices in south Delhi and Gurugram on Monday evening to secure the participation of Twitter’s managing director Manish Maheshwari as part of the probe.

The Congress on Monday alleged that the "cowardly raid" on the microblogging site's offices by the Delhi Police "exposes lame duck attempts" to hide a "fraudulent toolkit" by BJP leaders. “This is an effort to cover up the whole thing. The BJP hatched a conspiracy to cook up a forged document and they have been caught. Now they are trying to browbeat Twitter. They have no legal authority to do that,” Rajeev Gowda, who heads the Congress’s research department, said.

The Delhi Police’s special cell has been conducting an inquiry into a complaint filed with the police chief and the Tughlak Road police station on May 18 by two Congress party leaders, seeking a first information report (FIR) against some BJP leaders for allegedly “forging documents, and circulating fabricated material on Twitter under the hashtag CongressToolkitExposed.” No FIR was registered till Monday evening in the matter, the police said. “Delhi Police is enquiring into a complaint in which clarification is sought from the Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by Sambit Patra as manipulated. It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us on the basis of which they have classified it as such....” the Delhi Police said in a statement on Monday.

BJP’s Patra, in his tweet, released details of the Toolkit, a social media campaign playbook, that the Congress allegedly prepared to defame Prime Minister Modi and build a biased narrative over India’s management of Covid-19, and the Central Vista project.

The opposition party, however, denied the allegation and claimed the BJP is propagating a fake 'toolkit' to defame it.