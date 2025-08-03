After first India showroom, Tesla's ‘supercharging’ station in Mumbai from Aug 4 | Details

Weeks after kicking off its operations in India, Tesla is now gearing up for its ‘supercharging’ station, that roll out on Monday, August 4. Tesla's first India showroom was opened last month in Mumbai. Tesla owners can plug in their vehicles and check stall availability through the Tesla app. (REUTERS)

With operations set to start in Delhi as well, the Elon Musk-led company is working towards launching its charging station at One BKC in Mumbai from August 4.

As per reports, the charging station will include four V4 Supercharging stalls (DC chargers) and four Destination Charging stalls (AC chargers). The superchargers will offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW at ₹24 per kWh. The AC chargers will be priced at ₹11 per kWh with an 11 kW charging speed.

Tesla said the "Model Y can add up to 267 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes with Tesla superchargers, enough for five return trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and Gateway of India".

Tesla app to show stall status, track charging, and handle payments

To use the chargers, Tesla owners can plug in their vehicles and check stall availability through the Tesla app. The app also allows users to track charging, get alerts and make payments.

The Tesla Model Y is available in India in two versions, RWD and Long Range RWD. The RWD version is priced at ₹59.89 lakh and the long range model costs ₹67.89 lakh. The on road prices are ₹61.07 lakh and ₹69.15 lakh respectively.

The RWD variant is offered with a 60 kWh or 75 kWh battery pack. It runs on a single motor generating around 295 hp. The 60 kWh battery has a claimed WLTP range of 500 km, while the long range version offers up to 622 km on a full charge.

According to Reuters, the company had put its India entry plans on hold in 2022 but restarted efforts last year, looking for showroom space in major cities. Its launch comes as Tesla deals with falling global sales and growing competition in the EV market.