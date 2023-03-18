After girlfriend cheats, man claims 'Heartbreak Insurance Fund' got him 25K

A Twitter user’s innovative idea to nurse a broken heart, albeit financially, has impressed the internet. Tweeting under the handle - Prateek Aryan - the user revealed that he had started a ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ with his former girlfriend. The deal involves a monthly deposit of ₹500 each into a joint account, as per the tweet, and the one who cheats in the relationship will have to forgo the entire money in the fund. The one who got cheated on can acquire the final amount in the account.

A Twitter user's Heartbreak Insurance Fund scheme has gone viral. (Representative)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prateek shared that he received ₹25,000 collected in the ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend of two years cheated on him.

He tweeted, ''I got ₹ 25000 because my girlfriend cheated on me. When our relationship started we deposited a monthly ₹ 500 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on, will walk away with all money. That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF).''

Also read | 'Thanks to ChatGPT': Twitter user claims AI tool helped recover his payment due

He further wrote, ''Women don't think you can get the benefit of Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF) in a relationship. This policy is only for loyal ones.''

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet went viral with many users sharing amused comments. However, few were sceptical about the authenticity of the story.

A Twitter user's Heartbreak Insurance Fund scheme has gone viral. (Representative)

Netizens were intrigued by the concept with many terming it a ‘genius’ idea. Several users expressed interest in trying out the deal, while some suggested alternative plans which could offer higher returns.

A user mimicking financial influencers, commented, “If you would have invested the same amount in a mutual fund with an annual 8% rate you could have ended in Forbes 30 under 30.”

Another user recommended that buying shares for each other was a better idea. “Whoever gets cheated on will get all the profit+principle amount and in case of losses, it must be paid by the cheater. Assuming u broke up today, then if u would've invested all that money in Asian paints ke shares then the story would've been different,” the user explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person called it a ‘perfect example of how financial engineering can make life better’ while another wrote, “Who said love doesn't come with a refund policy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail