...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

After hacker flags concerns in OSM portal, CBSE says 'closely monitoring' problems

This statement from CBSE comes after a 19-year-old Nisarga Adhikary claimed he was able to hack the OSM portal.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 03:55 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Days after a row erupted after a 19-year-old hacker exposed the alleged vulnerabilities in the CBSE's on-screen marking portal, the education board has stated it is "closely monitoring the situation" with a team of cybersecurity experts.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the Central Board of Secondary Education stated that it has deployed a team of cybersecurity professionals from the government and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to fortify the portal.(cbseindia29/Facebook)

Taking to social media on Sunday, the Central Board of Secondary Education stated that it has deployed a team of cybersecurity professionals from the government and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to fortify the portal.

Also Read | Gen-Z blog explodes: How 17-yr-old Sarthak's investigation of CBSE OSM tenders became centrepiece of a mega row

"The identified vulnerabilities have been contained, and other exploitable weaknesses are being ruled out. We are grateful to all alert citizens and ethical hackers pointing out such weaknesses, and have gotten in touch with some of them directly," said the statement issued by the board.

In a detailed blog post published on his website and also shared on X, Nisarga said he had identified several major security flaws in the CBSE portal back in February and reported them to CERT-In.

Also Read | Needless ‘Class 12 result soon’ teasing, OSM, hacking row: CBSE's May mess-ups, clarifications

He also claimed that the "master password" for the portal was readily accessible in the website's JavaScript bundle.

As per Adhikary, the master password would allow the OTP page to be skipped, comprising the authentication system.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 19-year-old added that the master password enabled him to bypass all security protocols.

“I started examining the special logic for username, password, and OTPs and how it's processed. When examining that, I found a master password. After a bit of reading the code, I saw that the master password can bypass all the security protocols and open the dashboard directly," he told HT, adding that this access was enough for anyone to alter marks on the system.

Following CBSE's statement, Adhikary posted a reaction stating that the education board had admitted to the flaws in the system. The post made on X, however, has now been deleted.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

hack cbse cbse result class 12 central board of secondary education
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / After hacker flags concerns in OSM portal, CBSE says 'closely monitoring' problems
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.