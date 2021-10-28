After Himanta, EC serves notice to Assam minister for poll code violation

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought an explanation from Assam urban development and irrigation minister Ashok Singhal for violating the model code of conduct duringcampaigning for bye-elections to five assembly seats in the state, scheduled for October 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The notice was issued on Wednesday evening following a complaint by Congress MLA and leader of opposition in Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia and it asked Singhal, a senior leader from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for an explanation by 5pm on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the poll commission had warned Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to “exercise restraint” and follow the poll code of conduct while making public utterances. The CM had earlier issued an unconditional apology to EC for making promises and assurances in his poll rallies.

In his complaint, Saikia alleged that in an election rally at Gossaigaon, one of the five constituencies going to polls, Singhal said there will be no development in the constituency if voters didn’t vote for the BJP and in contrast, the work on an embankment will begin within two months if they voted for the ruling party. The BJP is supporting alliance partner UPPL’s candidate Jiron Basumatary, who has been fielded from Gossaigaon. During the campaigning Singhal made it clear that voting for Basumatary was same as voting for the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Claps are not enough, you have to give votes. Give from one hand and take from another. First you give then I will give you/return the favour. If tomorrow people from the Congress, BPF (Bodoland People’s Front) and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) come and explain otherwise, and ask for votes, then the work of the embankment will not begin,” Singhal had said. BPF and AIUDF are regional opposition parties.

“If you support the government, then you will receive more benefits. If you support the BPF, Congress, AIUDF, you will not receive these benefits. Do you want the embankment or not?” the minister asked voters.

Also Read: EC warns Assam CM over model code violation, asks him to be careful

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After going through the transcripts of the speech, the EC held that Singhal had violated provisions of the model code of conduct.

“The commission is of the view that by making the above statements, and conducting election meeting without obtaining permission from competent authority, you have violated provisions of the model code of conduct,” the notice issued by the poll body said.

Bye-election to Gossaigaon seat is being held since the sitting MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) from ruling United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) Majendra Narzary died due to Covid-19 related complications.

Besides Gossaigaon, Thawra, Mariani, Tamulpur and Bhabanipur are going to polls on October 30. Campaigning for the bye-elections ended on Wednesday evening. Counting of votes will take place on November 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}