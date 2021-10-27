EC warns Assam CM over model code violation, asks him to be careful

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday warned Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the violation of the model code of conduct during campaigning for the assembly by-elections on October 30.

The opposition Congress earlier lodged two complaints against Sarma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s top campaigner for the polls. It sought a ban on him from campaigning.

On Monday, the EC issued a notice to Sarma asking him to file an explanation by Tuesday. After Sarma’s “unconditional apology”, the commission said that he “acted in contravention” to the model code of conduct.

“Therefore, the commission issues warning to him and cautions him to be more careful and exercise restraint in future and strictly follow the provisions of the model code of conduct while making public utterances,” said the ECI in an order.

By-elections to five assembly seats in Assam are being held after two lawmakers died of Covid-19-related complications and three others, two from Congress and one from All India United Democratic Front, resigned to join the BJP.