After Jammu G23 meet, Tewari hits campaign

The meeting came a week after Tewari and other letter writers, the group has been tagged the G23, addressed a meeting in Jammu in honour of retired MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Tmes, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:17 AM IST
Tewari, one of the 23 leaders who wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking internal reform in the party, addressed the Kerala meeting at the invitation of the Congress's ally, Indian Union Muslim League.

Congress leader Manish Tewari addressed a public meeting in poll-bound Kerala’s Malappuram on Saturday.

Tweeting about the meeting Sunday, he said, “Last night addressed a public meeting of @iumlofficial on conclusion of Sauhrtha Sandesh Yatra at Perinthalmanna at Malappuram District Kerala led by Sayyid Sadikali Shihab Thangal. Electrifying Energy among people.’’

Tewari, one of the 23 leaders who wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking internal reform in the party, addressed the Kerala meeting at the invitation of the Congress’s ally, Indian Union Muslim League.

In another tweet, Tewari said, “From Saffron ‘SAFA’ (TURBAN) of Dogra Rajputs of Jammu & Kashmir to the Green of the @iumlofficial deep in the Northern part of Kerala these are the vibrant colours that make up our National Flag. This is the diversity of our great land. The idea of India we fight for. Jai Hind.”

The meeting came a week after Tewari and other letter writers, the group has been tagged the G23, addressed a meeting in Jammu in honour of retired MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.

After the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the leaders should shift focus to poll-bound states. “The best contribution to the Congress cause would be to get active in the various abhiyans which are going on in the various states that are going to elections. It is important to campaign in the five states and I would like to remind all of that.”

Last August, the 23 leaders wrote a letter to Gandhi, calling for “full-time and effective leadership” and elections to the Congress Working Committee.

