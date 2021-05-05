After key role in Ladakh, C-17s leading IAF’s Covid relief work

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster III fleet, which played a crucial role in transporting soldiers and military equipment to eastern Ladakh last year when the border row with China was at its peak, is now at the centre of IAF’s efforts for Covid-19 relief, with eight such heavy-lift aircraft flying sorties regularly to international and domestic locations to help overcome a frightening shortage of oxygen, officials familiar with the developments said on Tuesday.

The US-origin C-17s account for the bulk of the total flying hours clocked by IAF for Covid-related duties so far, said one of the officials cited above. A C-17 can carry a payload of almost 77 tonne.

The fleet was used extensively to move soldiers, tanks and infantry combat vehicles to Ladakh last year to counter China’s military build-up in the sensitive sector. “The C-17s helped us mount a swift response to the Chinese actions. And now they have become the face of the IAF’s contribution to the national Covid response,” said a second official.

IAF operates a fleet of 11 C-17 heavy lifters.

The fleet is making a significant contribution in the fight against the pandemic by transporting much-needed empty cryogenic oxygen containers from foreign countries and domestic locations to filling stations across India to speed up the distribution of oxygen to hospitals. The C-17 is the only aircraft currently being used to ferry containers from abroad.

“Till date (May 4), the IAF has brought in 54 cryogenic oxygen containers and 900 oxygen cylinders from Singapore, Dubai, Bangkok, Frankfurt and Brize Norton in the United Kingdom, clocking over 140 hours of flying,” said IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe. A C-17 on Tuesday transported a 37-tonne cargo of empty oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton to Chennai. The IAF has so far clocked 360 flying hours while performing Covid-related duties.

The C-17 Globemaster III has given the IAF global strategic reach, said Air Marshal Anil Chopra, director general, Centre for Air Power Studies.

“The 11-aircraft fleet has become the workhorse of the IAF. The large cabin volume allows it to carry impressive payloads. The fleet was extensively used to transport large loads to Ladakh last year, and now it has been deployed to bring oxygen tanks from foreign countries and reposition empty tankers near major oxygen plants. Clearly, it has been a game-changer for the IAF’s transport fleet,” Chopra said.

Apart from eight C-17s, the air force has deployed four IL-76s, 10 C-130J Super Hercules special operations aircraft, 20 An-32 transport planes, 10 Dornier aircraft and 20 helicopters for Covid-related duties.

“Within India, the IAF has transported 180 empty cryogenic oxygen containers, apart from other relief material like oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant equipment, essential medicines and hospital equipment,” Moghe said on Tuesday.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the IAF’s Covid relief efforts and stressed on the need to increase the speed, scale and safety of operations in transporting oxygen tankers and other essential material to fight the disease.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who briefed the PM on April 28, said he had ordered 24x7 readiness of the air force’s entire heavy-lift fleet and substantial numbers of the medium-lift fleet to operate in a hub and spoke model to swiftly meet all Covid-related tasking across the country and overseas.

