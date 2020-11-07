e-paper
After last week's violence against minorities, India has taken up the issue with Bangladesh: MEA

After last week’s violence against minorities, India has taken up the issue with Bangladesh: MEA

“We have seen reports of an incident of violence directed against the minority community in the Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla in eastern Bangladesh,” Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the ministry, said in a statement.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 20:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Anurag Srivastava said that India had been informed that law enforcement authorities are investigating the outbreak of violence.
Anurag Srivastava said that India had been informed that law enforcement authorities are investigating the outbreak of violence. (PTI photo)
         

Following vandalisation of houses, belonging to a minority community in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and Posts in the neighbouring country are in close contact with the local government, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

“We have seen reports of an incident of violence directed against the minority community in the Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla in eastern Bangladesh,” Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the ministry, said in a statement.

“Our High Commission and Posts in Bangladesh are in close contact with local authorities in the Government of Bangladesh who have taken this incident, and all other incidents relating to efforts to stoke social and communal tensions, very seriously,” he said.

He added India had been informed that law enforcement authorities are investigating the outbreak of violence. “They continue to remain vigilant to prevent any untoward disturbance,” the spokesperson said further.

According to media reports, last week houses were vandalised after a Bangladeshi national -- who lives in France -- allegedly praised President Emmanuel Macron for taking decisions against “inhumane ideologies” after a teacher in Paris was beheaded for showing caricatures of the Prophet.

