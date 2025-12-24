After ‘learn Hindi’ threat to foreign football coach, BJP Delhi councillor Renu Chaudhary says sorry

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) firebrand councillor Renu Chaudhary went from a warning to an apology in not much time after a video of her threatening a foreign football coach in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar to learn Hindi within a month or stop using a municipal park to train children went viral. In the video, uploaded to her social media on Saturday, Chaudhary is seen confronting a man she describes as an “African” football coach (Instagram/renuchaudharybjp)

Renu Chaudhary, who regularly shares videos of her schooling people over what she thinks is wrong, shared a clip on her Instagram handle - seemingly showing proudly how she confronted a man she described as an “African” football coach who has been coaching children at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) park for years.

In the video, she is heard questioning why he has not learned Hindi and warning that the park would be taken away if he does not learn the language within a month.

“Kyun nai seekhi Hindi? Agar isne ek maheene me Hindi nai seekhi toh iss se park chheen lo [Why have you not learnt Hindi. If he does not learn Hindi in a month, snatch the park from him],” Chaudhary can be heard saying in the now-deleted video.

As someone laughs in the background, Chaudhary angrily adds, "Hasne ki baat nai hai. Serious bol rahi hu ye… Yaha ka paisa kha rahe ho toh muh me bhi Hindi bolna seekho [It is not a laughable matter. I am serious… If you're making money here, larn to speak in Hindi].

Renu Chaudhary's apology

In a message later after her threat to the football coach drew flak, BJP Renu Chaudhary said the video that has been going viral since yesterday was never intended to hurt or offend anyone.

“MCD parks are meant for children to play and for their coaching activities. If anyone was inconvenienced or felt hurt in any way, I sincerely express my regret,” she said in the video message.

"I hope children will continue to play freely in the park as always,” she added.

In one of the pinned reels of her Instagram handle, Renu Chaudhary can be seen issuing threats in her staple blaring tone over the condition of a footpath.

“Samjha dungi kaan me tel daalke garam garam [I will put hot oil in your ears and make you understand],” she says.

The video of Chaudhary's threat to the football coach drew invited sharp reactions on social media, with many accusing the councillor of xenophobia. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti posted on X, calling the remarks humiliating and warning that such attitudes could harm the reputation of Indians abroad.

“A leader from BJP is humiliating a person of African origin simply because he doesn’t know Hindi. There’s absolutely no concern about how this kind of arrogance will give people in foreign countries—both the millions of Indians living abroad and the native residents of those countries—a chance to mistreat them,” Bharti said.