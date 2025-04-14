After Murshidabad, violence erupts in Bengal's South 24 Parganas over Waqf Amendment Act

After Murshidabad, violent clashes broke out in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas after supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with the police during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Visuals from the affected areas showed charred vehicles.(PTI)

The clashes, which erupted in South 24 Parganas' Bhangar on Monday, led to several injuries and the torching of multiple police vehicles, PTI reported.

What exactly happened in Bengal's South 24 Parganas today?

The unrest began when police stopped ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

According to police sources, the protestors were stopped near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway, where a large number of ISF workers had gathered from Bhangar as well as neighbouring areas such as Minakhan and Sandeshkhali, the news agency reported.

Tension escalated when the crowd attempted to break through police barricades, leading to a clash between the two sides.

"Some police vehicles were set on fire by the protesters, and a few police personnel were injured when the agitators attacked the law enforcers," a senior police officer said.

ISF protestors blocked the highway

The confrontation brought traffic to a standstill along the highway, as ISF supporters sat on the road in protest.

A large police force, including senior officers, was deployed to bring the situation under control. A high alert was sounded in the nearby areas. The protesters were later dispersed

Why were ISF protestors stopped from attending the rally?

According to eyewitnesses, police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, as the rally at Ramlila Ground didn't have proper police permission, a PTI report said.

However, despite the violence, Siddique addressed the gathering at Ramlila Maidan, slamming the Waqf (Amendment) Act and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

"This law is not just an attack on Muslims, it is an assault on the Constitution. We won't accept this Act. The government that supports such laws must go," he said.

ISF also accused the BJP of trying to incite communal tension and the ruling Trinamool Congress of suppressing opposition protests.

"The chief minister has said the new Waqf law will not be implemented in West Bengal. We welcome that. But then why are police stopping our workers from attending a peaceful rally? Does the right to protest belong only to the Trinamool Congress?" he asked.

Communal violence in Murshidabad

Communal violence also took place in parts of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur, on Friday and Saturday during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The violence left three people dead.

Visuals from the affected areas showed charred remains of shops, homes, and hotels.

It was also reported that more than 400 Hindus were forced to flee from the violence-hit areas of Samserganj in Murshidabad and crossed the Bhagirathi River to reach Malda.