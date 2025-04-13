Hundreds flee violence-hit Murshidabad, take shelter in Malda

Hundreds of people displaced by the communal tensions in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal have crossed the Bhagirathi river and taken shelter in adjoining district Malda, reported news agency PTI. People affected by communal violence in Murshidabad fled to Malda (PTI)

The displacement of people occurred after protests rocked the Muslim-majority Murshidabad against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, which was passed in parliament last week.

The demonstrations soon devolved into communal violence in Suti, Dhulian, Jangipur, Shamsherganj and many other areas, leaving 3 people dead and several injured.

Visuals of the riots show burnt houses, shops, damaged cars and people fleeing from the violence-hit region.

People escape riots and flee to Malda

In Malda, the local administration arranged food and shelter in schools for the families who had escaped the riots. They also deployed volunteers to assist those arriving in boats at the river bank.

"We escaped from the Mandirpara area of Dhulian as our houses were set on fire and women and girls molested by a gang of outsiders and some locals," a young woman claimed, as quoted by PTI.

She had escaped with four other family members and said that they were asked to vacate their homes because some rioters blamed them for the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

She added that the men of the house were beaten and bombs were hurled, leading them to fearfully escape with the help of central forces.

Another elderly woman told PTI, "We folded hands before the marauders seeking their forgiveness even though we did not commit any wrongdoing. Brandishing arms, the attackers committed so much of atrocities. I, my son, daughter-in-law and grandson fled with some of our belongings. Otherwise, we would have been killed."

Number of people displaced increasing

While at first, only a few people crossed the Bhagirathi river by boat to escape the violence, the numbers have since increased, stated Sulekha Choudhury, the chief of the Deonapur-Sovapur gram panchayat.

"The number of people who have arrived till Saturday night crossed 500, with most of them being women," she said. Other public officials also stated that the number of people fleeing to Malda had increased.

Trinamool Congress MLA Chandana Sarkar said 20 youths have been sent to assist people coming in boats from across the river. A representative from a voluntary organisation in the region said that since Saturday, 40-50 boats have reached Malda.

Arrangements for their safety and shelter have been made in Pallarpur village in the Kaliachak 3 block.