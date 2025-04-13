BJP leader compares Mamata Banerjee with Jinnah over Murshidabad violence: 'TMC working like Muslim League’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Sunday took a jibe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence in Murshidabad on the Waqf Bill, comparing her to Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Police and security personnel keep a vigil at an area amid protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (PTI)

Chugh said that Banerjee’s image had been established as a modern Jinnah, and her party was doing the work of the Muslim League.

"What Jinnah was doing is being done by Mamata Banerjee. Today, her image has been established as a modern Jinnah, and her party is doing the work of the Muslim League. Today's incidents are like the actions of the Muslim League in the 1940s. Even then, the people in power had their eyes blindfolded," Chugh told ANI.

The BJP leader also condemned the CM's silence over the death of the three people in the violent protests, further claiming that the Trinamool Congress government had been continuously compromising the safety of the Hindus.

"Mamata Banerjee's mysterious silence even after three people were killed in Waqf violence in Murshidabad is shameful, highly condemnable, and painful. The Mamata government has been continuously compromising the safety of Hindus in the name of minority appeasement," he added.

The West Bengal Police have arrested 150 individuals in connection with the recent violence in the Murshidabad district, which was sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas to maintain order, according to a statement by the police. The union ministry of home affairs, in a statement on Saturday night, also announced the deployment of five additional companies of CRPF in the violence-hit areas ‘on the request of the state government’.

Shehzad Poonawalla alleges ‘state-sponsored’ violence

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked the West Bengal government and accused the state of enabling "state-sponsored, state-protected, and state-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus."

Poonawalla claimed that Hindus are being forced to migrate, with temples vandalized and idols demolished.

"Bengal is burning, and Mamata Banerjee's government is completely responsible for this. This is state-sponsored, state-protected, State-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus. Hindus are being forced to migrate, and idols in temples are being demolished. We also saw how the saffron flag was taken down. This is happening in the land of Swami Vivekananda. We saw that Hindu houses are being set on fire, and selectively, their shops are being set on fire. The way Hindus are being harassed, Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed that she is still engaged in appeasement," he said.

Mamata Banerjee has appealed for calm in the state, assuring the aggrieved protestors that the contentious law will not be implemented in Bengal.