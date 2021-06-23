Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After nine years, over 900 teachers in Tripura to be regularised
india news

After nine years, over 900 teachers in Tripura to be regularised

These science teachers were appointed in 2012 on fixed pay scale during the erstwhile Left Front government in the state.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Following their regularisation, salaries of these science teachers will also get revised, the Tripura minister said. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO/Representative use)

Almost nine years after their appointment, a total of 938 science teachers in Tripura have been regularised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government, making the beneficiary teachers eligible for salary arrears since 2017 at a cost of nearly 50 crore to the government.

“Their five years tenure was completed in 2017, but they were not made regular as the previous government didn’t leave any regular post in the Kept-in-Abeyance category. Our government has approved their regularisation and has created regular posts kept in abeyance,” state law minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday.

These teachers were appointed in 2012 on fixed pay scale during the erstwhile Left Front government in the state. Following their regularisation, their salaries will also stand revised.

“Now, these science teachers get a salary of 20,475 a month and after they become regulars, their salary will be hiked to 33,853 a month including all benefits,” said the minister.

The state has also introduced New Promotion Policy, 2021, under which employees will get a one-time promotion on an adhoc basis.

“If any scheduled tribe, scheduled caste and general candidates are deprived of their promotion, we will give them promotion after creating supernumerary posts”, the minister said.

