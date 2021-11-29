After Opposition demand discussion on farm laws repeal bill, minister says decision unanimous

After the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the passage is a testament of uniformity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words and deeds. Tomar lamented that the government failed to explain the benefits of the farm laws, saying the agricultural reforms were brought in for the betterment of farmers.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed by the Parliament amid huge uproar from Opposition parties as they wanted a discussion on the bills. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the government for not holding a discussion on the farm laws on the floor of the House. Gandhi alleged that the hasty passage of the bill shows that the government is “scared of discussion”, adding that the way the bill was passed was an insult to the farmers.

“The way they (farm laws) were repealed, without discussion in the Parliament, no talk, this shows that the government is scared of discussion, that the government knows that they have done wrong. And that the government is scared,” Gandhi told reporters.

Tomar said that a detailed discussion was held after the three farms laws were introduced and the Opposition had then demanded the withdrawal of those laws. When the ruling party also agreed for withdrawal, Tomar opined, there was unanimity on the subject.

“Lok Sabha Speaker repeatedly assured that he was ready to hold a discussion if members sit at their designated place,” said Tomar, adding that if there was a discussion, he would have certainly answered the questions posed by Opposition MPs.

The BJP leader asserted that the central government has tried to help the agriculture sector through many schemes in the last seven years. He said that the minimum support price was implemented in accordance with the recommendations of the Swaminathan report and the procurement of crops at MSP has almost doubled as compared to 2014.

