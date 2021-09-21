After Owaisi's house vandalised, he asks PM Modi who ‘radicalised these goons’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah after his Delhi residence was vandalised by members of Hindu Sena on Tuesday. Sharing the pictures of his official residence at Delhi’s Ashoka Road, Owaisi said that the vandals were armed with axes and sticks as they pelted stones at his house and destroyed the nameplate.

“My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known & as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed,” the Lok Sabha MP said wrote on Twitter.

He also alleged that the caretaker was assaulted amid communal sloganeering and threats to kill the Hyderabad MP. In a series of tweets, Owaisi asked Shah what message he is sending if an MP’s house is not safe in the national capital.

“@PMOIndia preaches to the world how we must fight radicalisation, please tell who radicalised these goons? If these thugs think that this is going to scare me, they don’t know Majlis and what we are made of. We’ll never stop our fight for justice,” the AIMIM chief tweeted.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police arrested five members of the Hindu Sena for their alleged involvement in the incident, reported news agency PTI. Police said a case was registered at the Parliament Street police station. The national president of the Hindu Sena said they were offended by Owaisi’s "anti-Hindu" statements in his rallies, according to PTI.

Owaisi recently launched AIMIM’s poll campaign from Ayodhya for the 2022 UP Assembly elections where he had invoked the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.

“The secular parties are scared of mentioning it today. They keep scaring you and benefitting… The community will not be scared. Muslims are taught to fear only God… I have come here to defeat the BJP and ensure they don’t form the government here,” Owaisi had said.