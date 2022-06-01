Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / After ‘planning to start…’ teaser tweet, Sourav Ganguly reveals plan
india news

After ‘planning to start…’ teaser tweet, Sourav Ganguly reveals plan

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had triggered fresh speculations of his much-talked about political debut with his tweet, in which he had spoke about ‘planning something that will help a lot of people’.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (Sourav Ganguly/Instagram)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 10:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who earlier in the day left everyone guessing through his ‘planning to start something’ cryptic tweet, broke the suspense over his next move.“I have launched a worldwide educational app,” the former cricket captain said."Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," he had tweeted earlier in the day, triggering speculations of his political debut once again."2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," Ganguly's post also said.

However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah denied speculations of Ganguly resigning as the BCCI president. “The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket,” Shah told news agency ANI.(With bureau inputs)

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sourav ganguly
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP