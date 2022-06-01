'Planning to start something...': Sourav Ganguly's teaser message

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday posted a cryptic tweet which has left everyone guessing.



“Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life,” an excerpt from the former cricket captain's Twitter post read.



However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told news agency ANI that Ganguly hasn't resigned from the post of BCCI president.



There have been endless speculations about the former cricket legend's political debut. Earlier this month, Ganguly hosted union

