After playing basketball, Pragya Thakur now dances and Congress is 'delighted'
india news

After playing basketball, Pragya Thakur now dances and Congress is 'delighted'

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Narendra Saluja finds Pragya Thakur's dance delighting after her basketball stint.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 02:32 PM IST
BJP MP Pragya Thakur's dance video has gone viral on social media days after she was seen playing basketball.

For long, BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur was in news for her ill health, which was one of the reasons she cited to stay away from court appearances in the Malegaon blast case. In March 2021 too, she complained of a breathing problem and had to be airlifted from Bhopal to Mumbai for treatment. But now, the BJP MP seems to be in the pink of her health as videos of her taking part in several physical activities are going viral. Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Narendra Saluja posted both the videos on Twitter and sad whenever he sees sister Pragya playing basketball, walking steadily and dancing -- without any assistance, he feels delighted. And then he puts a question mark.

The dance video is from July 7 as the MP took part in a pre-wedding ceremony which was held at her residence in Bhopal. Reports said Pragya Thakur is the guardian of these two sisters -- Chanchal and Sandhya -- whom she married off on Wednesday at her residence. The MP has also been quoted as saying that she considers these two girls as her daughters and will continue to be the guardian of the couples.

Topics
bhopal mp pragya thakur viral video
