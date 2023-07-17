After PM Modi's visit, US returns 105 trafficked antiques to India

The United States on Monday repatriated 105 trafficked antiquities to India at the Indian Consulate in New York - just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘historic’ state visit. According to a government release, the artifacts represent a wide geographical spread in terms of their origin in India – with 47 from Eastern India, 27 from Southern India, 22 from Central India, six from Northern India, and three from Western India. US returns 105 trafficked antiques to India

Around 50 of the total antiques relate to religious subjects including Hinduism, Jainism, and Islam, while the rest are of cultural significance.

The release also stated that the antiques are made of terracotta, stone, metal, and wood - spanning a period from the 2nd-3rd century CE to the 18th-19th century CE.

Some of the trafficked antiques

Red Sandstone couple artifact

A 12th-13th century C.E. arch

A bronze Nataraja belonging to the 17th-18th century C.E

Speaking at the repatriation ceremony - which was attended by senior officials from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Homeland Security Investigation team - the Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu thanked the US side and noted that “for the people of India, these were not just pieces of art but part of their living heritage and culture.”

US returns 278 artifacts to India so far

With the latest batch of artifacts, the US has handed over a total of 278 cultural artifacts to India since 2016. During PM Modi's visit in 2016, the US handed over 16 artifacts, while in September, the country returned 157 artifacts to India.

The government of India has been making efforts to bring back stolen Indian antiquities from several countries. “In recent years, there has been close cooperation on the restitution of antiquities between India and the US,” the release read.