After Rahul’s appeal, Cong sets up control rooms for Covid aid

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his 76th Mann Ki Baat, a radio broadcast, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched an offensive against the PM with his “Jan ki Baat” tweet as he urged his party workers to provide aid to people. Hours later, the party announced the setting up of control rooms in Delhi and the states to assist people affected by Covid-19.

“‘System’ failed, so it’s important to do Jan ki baat: In this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens. I request my Congress colleagues to leave all political work- just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen. This is the Dharma of the Congress family,” Gandhi appealed to his party colleagues.

In another tweet, Gandhi posted a front page of The New York Times and criticised Modi. “Shroud the truth Deny oxygen shortage Underreport deaths GOI is doing everything... ...to save his fake image!” he tweeted.

The Congress party has set up a four-member control room to assist people amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic as many call party leaders or local offices every day seeking help. The central control room, to be managed by Manish Chatrath, Pawn Khera, Ajoy Kumar and Gurdeep Sappal, will coordinate daily with the state units.

Earlier, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief BV Srinivas set up a core team to help families of Covid-19 patient.

