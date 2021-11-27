After reuniting with child, Anupama says will start fresh stir

Days after reuniting with her child, former leader of the Students Federation of India (SFI) Anupama Chandran on Friday announced a fresh agitation from December 10 seeking action against officials who allegedly teamed up with her parents in the much-highlighted Kerala adoption case. The day also serves as World Human Rights Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to newsmen in the state capital, Anupama said the government is scared to take action against “guilty officials” and sought the release of the inquiry committee report conducted by the state women and child welfare director T V Anupama.

“Health minister Veena George said she is yet to go through the report. CPI (M) district secretary A Nagappan reiterated there was no lapse on the part of child welfare council secretary Shiju Khan and others. It seems the government has no plan to take action against erring officials,” she said.

She further lamented that there is no end to the vilification and hate campaign against her and her husband K Ajith on social media. “The attack against my husband and I continue unabated. New theories have been floated to defame us. I think cyber warriors won’t indulge in hate campaigns without the knowledge of the party,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She reiterated that her father C S Jayachandran, a senior leader of party trade union wing CITU, child welfare committee chairperson N Sunanda, Shiju Khan and other officials were part of a conspiracy to give away her child while she was making frequent rounds to get her baby back. “My struggle will only be complete after officials who were part of this conspiracy are punished,” she said, adding that she will approach the Union government if the state failed to ensure justice to her. She also questioned the continued silence of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government didn’t comment on the issue.

Anupama’s and Ajith’s one-year-old child was given up for adoption to a couple from Andhra Pradesh in August this year, and was brought back and handed over to her on Nov 24. In the second week of October, Anupama claimed that the newborn baby was forcibly taken away by her father Jayachandran on the third day of her delivery and handed it over to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (SCCW)-run orphanage last year. The child was later given up for adoption in a hurry, in violation of several rules, she alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With her father holding an influential position in the ruling-Communist Party of India (Marxist), Anupama alleged that she approached the local police station, DGP, child welfare committee and party leaders, but justice failed to get justice. Jayachandran, however, main tained that the baby was born out of wedlock and hence, shifted to a government-run children’s home with Anupama’s consent. While he claimed his daughter had signed on stamp paper, Anupama said she signed under duress. The police filed a complaint on October 20 against six people, including Anupama’s parents, based on her complaint.