After SC order on NEET-PG, NBEMS seeks approval to defer it till Aug 3

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate medical courses (NEET-PG) in a single shift on August 3. In its application moved before the top court, NBEMS said that August 3 is the earliest date given by M/s Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), its technology partner, for the conduct of the examination. (ANI PHOTO)

The decision comes days after the top court, on May 30, set aside the board’s decision to hold the examination –– earlier scheduled for June 15 –– in two shifts. The court held that the two-shift model “creates arbitrariness”, as the question papers are set with different difficulty levels. In compliance with the directive, NBEMS issued an order on Monday postponing the examination until further notice.

“The present application is being filed on behalf of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences seeking permission to schedule the NEET PG 2025 on August 3, 2025, which is the earliest possible available date given by its technology partner i.e., M/s Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) in accordance with the directions passed by this Court vide order dated May 30, 2025,” the application said, adding that TCS suggested that the exam be held in a single shift from 9am to 12.30pm.

On May 30, the Supreme Court bench headed by justice Vikram Nath directed the NEET-PG 2025 be conducted in a single shift and gave NBEMS two weeks to identify more centres for this purpose.

Following the order, NBEMS contacted TCS, which said that complying with the court’s direction by June 15 is not possible. The firm suggested the revised date of August 3, considering the fact that the examination is to be held in over 250 cities, requiring more than 1,000 exam centres equipped with requisite technical and physical infrastructure to handle 242,679 candidates. Besides, over 60,000 personnel will be required, ranging from commanding officers, system operators, network administrators, invigilators, security staff, registration managers, CCTV staff, to electricians, etc, NBEMS sai d in its plea.

In addition, TCS said it would require over 2,000 local exam servers to be arranged, configured and mobilised across the country and it depends on hardware supply chain.

TCS also shared with the court the board’s specifications for test centres, which state that the centres require secure examination premises, adequate number of compatible computer systems, three-tier power backup systems, network infrastructure, security software and hardware, trained technical manpower, anti-cheating and surveillance measures, prior record of compliance with examination integrity protocols, besides dedicated deployment of trained technical manpower, invigilators, administrative staff, and independent observers.

NBEMS informed the court that prior to the May 30 order, the examination for the registered candidates was planned to be held in 448 centres across 195 cities in two shifts. With the decision to hold the examination in a single shift, the application window has to be reopened and candidates be provided the option to choose the centre nearest to them.

Going by a rough estimate, the number of centres required would cross 1,000, the plea said, as NEET-PG 2022 held for 206,541 candidates in single shift required 849 centres while NEET-PG 2023 was held in 902 centres for 209,030 candidates. The exam was conducted in two shifts starting last year.

NBEMS has already written to state chief secretaries, director generals of police (DGP) and district magistrates to provide requisite support, that would include not only law and order, but cyber security, uninterrupted power supply at test centres, and installation of jammers.

The application said, “The respondent (NBEMS) is fully committed to holding the NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift...and this application is being made only to ensure practical feasibility and safety of the said examination along with the coordination with all the relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

The candidates had approached the top court raising flaws in last year’s two-shift model which revealed varying difficulty levels in question papers for different shifts. The petitioners, which included individual candidates and the United Doctors Front, had questioned why no effort to identify options to hold the examination in a single shift was made despite the registration process for NEET-PG 2025 beginning in March this year.

NBEMS had claimed that two-shift system was introduced to rule out possibility of malpractices by unscrupulous elements as the online examination required secured centres. The board further stated that it was bound by the top court’s order to follow the academic calendar and cannot delay holding the examination. However, the bench permitted the board to approach the court for seeking extension of time.

The bench said, “Having two shifts creates arbitrariness and does not allow students to take examination at the same level. It is unfair to have two shifts. Any two examination papers has to have variation.”