After several deaths in Shramik trains, railways says most died of existing illness

india

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:32 IST

At least seven deaths were reported Wednesday aboard Shramik Special trains that have been deployed to ferry stranded migrants but the Indian Railways said most died of existing illnesses.

“A few deaths have been reported in Shramik special trains. In most of these cases, it is discovered that those who died are old sick people and chronic disease patients, who had actually gone to big cities for medical treatment and could come back only after the Railways started these Shramik Special trains,” a spokesperson of the ministry of railways said.

The statement came after a 35-year-old migrant was found dead on board a Shramik Train in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. A video of her body lying on the platform next to her toddler went viral video on social media on Wednesday.

The ministry attributed her death to a recent heart surgery, adding that it was also corroborated by her son.

In another case reported from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur a four-year-old son of a migrant was found dead on board another Shramik Train. Another case from the state was from Danapur where the body of a 70-year-old man was found in Mumbai-Darbhanga Shramik Special train.

The body of 45-yea-old a resident of Bahraich (UP) was also found aboard the Vapi-Deen Dayal Upadhayay Junction Shramik Special train when it reached Sagar railway station. According to the railways, the body has been kept at the district hospital for postmortem and for testing for Covid-19.

In Uttar Pradesh, a trainwith migrant workers from Mumbai reached Manduadih, Varanasi, on Wednesday with two dead passengers -- physically challenged Dashrath Prajapati (30), and 63-year-old Ram Ratan Gaud, according to PTI.

“It is reported that both the people who died were already ill. One of them, a 30-year-old man, was suffering from paralysis, and was undergoing treatment for kidney disease in Mumbai. The other person, who was 63, also suffered from other diseases,” the ministry of railways tweeted responding to allegations over two death in the train from Mumbai.

Till Wednesday, the national carrier has run 3,604 Shramik Trains ferrying nearly 48 lakh migrants.