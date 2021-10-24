After solar, Cochin international airport taps hydropower

The country’s first fully solar-powered airport, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), is venturing into hydropower production and its first plant will be commissioned by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kozhikode district on November 6,the airport management said.

The CIAL said it was expecting an annual power generation of 14 million units at the Arippara plant near Kozhikode which will be fed to the state electricity board grid from November first week.

The project was awarded to CIAL by the state power department as per the small hydropower policy under build, own, operate & transfer model for a period of 30 years. The project was developed on Iruvazhinji river without disturbing the fragile eco-system, the CIAL said in a statement.

The CIAL said it purchased five acres of land from 32 residents after giving them enough compensation and total project cost was ₹52 crore. The powerhouse will generate around 1.08 lakhs unit a day during peak flow days and it is estimated that the plant can operate at full capacity for 130 days a year and generate 14 million units annually, said CIAL, adding it was its largest project after achieving power neutrality in 2015.

“Despite the pandemic threat we completed the project in estimated time. We are sure that this will impart further momentum to projects across the state which has 44 rivers and numerous streams, ”said CIAL managing director S Suhas.

“The potential of renewable energy is immense. If we use our technological expertise we can set up joint ventures to harness the light of the Sun, the power of the wind, and the strength of rushing streams to create a better future’’ he said.

Being a run of the river project that doesn’t affect the natural downward flow of the river, it works on limited storage of water, causing no adverse effect on the environment, CIAL said.

CIAL received the United Nation’s prestigious Champion of the Earth Prize for going carbon neutral three years back. In January this year, it also commissioned its biggest floating solar power plant with a capacity of 452 KWh. The installed capacity of the world’s first airport, which is fully powered by solar energy, stands at 40 MWp producing 160,000 units a day as against its requirement of 130,000 units.