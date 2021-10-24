Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala graduate level common preliminary exam dates changed, check new schedule
competitive exams

Kerala graduate level common preliminary exam dates changed, check new schedule

  • Kerala graduate level common preliminary exam will be held on October 30 and November 13. This exam was earlier scheduled on October 23 and October 30.
Kerala&nbsp;graduate level common preliminary exam dates changed, check new schedule(HT FILE)
Kerala graduate level common preliminary exam dates changed, check new schedule(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Kerala graduate level common preliminary exam will be held on October 30 and November 13, the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) said on Saturday, October 23. This exam was earlier scheduled on October 23 and October 30. 

“For the examination on 13.11.2021 candidates can download and use the same admission ticket that has been provided for the examination postponed from 23.10.2021,” the Commission has said. “For the examination on 30.10.2021 hall tickets are available from 13.10.2021,” it has added.

On the exam day, candidates have to carry the admit card along with an original photo identity proof. “Candidates who fail to produce Original Identity Proof will not be permitted to attend the examination,” the Commission has said.

After the exam, the answer key of the question paper will be released on the official website of the KPSC. “After each examination except written test and transcription test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC,” the Commission has said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala kerala public service commission
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out