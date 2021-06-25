After ‘then you suffer’ remark, Kerala women panel chief begs to differ

After coming under fire for her “then you suffer” remark against a domestic violence victim, Kerala women’s commission chairperson MC Josephine said she never made the remark. “There are women who aren’t willing to listen to us. We suggest women file complaints making the case stronger as we can’t reach everywhere,” MC Josephine was quoted as saying by ANI.

Josephine lost her calm during a live television show when a woman, who called in, spoke about her husband and mother-in-law beating her up. She said that she had not filed any complaint to the police or even informed a single person about the abuse she was suffering at home. “Then you suffer, OK,” Josephine said and disconnected the line.

The show, a special programme where the women's panel chief was present, was put together by a Malayalam channel to throw light on women harassed and assaulted at home.

Josephine’s reaction to the woman’s condition drew major flak off and on social media. Several people noted that the woman in the abusive relationship had taken the first step by calling into the show and that she should have been motivated instead of being ignored.

In fact, among those who criticised her response were many who are otherwise known to support the Communist Party of India (M), of which she is a central committee member.

The Kerala Congress asked the state government to remove Josephine and the party’s women’s unit even staged a demonstration and burnt her effigy to strengthen their demand. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Kerala unit chief K Surendran said that a first information report (FIR) should be registered against her. “Strongly condemn the indecent, insensitive and rude behaviour of MC Josephine to a domestic violence victim. How women can expect justice from this women’s commission? She no longer has the moral authority to continue in office. She is a disgrace to humanity,” Surendran tweeted on Thursday.

Josephine later issued an apology saying that a woman would get justice if she files a complaint. “I was talking to her with motherly affection. If my words have pained anyone, I regret,” she said, adding that she was angry that women suffer silently.