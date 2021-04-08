After Tripura CM tests Covid-19 positive, govt issues restrictions in offices

The Tripura government issued certain restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in government offices within 24 hours of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb testing positive.

Deb tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The fresh guidelines restricted official meetings to 20 people with a one metre gap between chairs. Officials need to wear facemasks and sanitise their hands before and after the meeting.

Mass government programmes in public halls and sports events are to be avoided. All gymnasiums, recreation centres and creches that are located in government buildings are closed till further orders.

Visitors will be allowed in government offices with prior permission only.

Biometric attendance in government offices is discontinued till further orders.

The healthcare personnel engaged in treating Covid-19 patients have been asked to take required precautions and get themselves tested according to the guidelines.

All the officials and staff of government offices above 45 years of age, have been asked to get vaccinated soon. High-risk employees such as pregnant and lactating mothers, as well as aged people have been asked to take extra precautions.

The order further stated that a building will not be closed completely if only one or two cases of Covid-19 are detected in any workspace in the building. The places where the infected persons visited in past 48 hours will be disinfected.

It is also mandated to wear facemasks in public places and workplaces, or else, a fine will be imposed.