After year's hottest day, Delhi to see rain, thunderstorms on Wednesday; yellow alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Wednesday (February 18), with the national capital expected to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Delhi-NCR will see a generally cloudy sky on Wednesday, with a spell of very light to light rain. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

A yellow alert has been issued for the entire Capital, as well as some adjoining areas including Gurugram and Faridabad, the IMD advisory showed.

According to the weather department's bulletin, Delhi-NCR will see a generally cloudy sky on Wednesday, with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorm/ lightning at isolated places.

Gusty winds of speed between 30-40 kmph can be expected around forenoon, followed by another spell of very light rain at isolated places towards afternoon.

Delhi records hottest day of the year The Capital recorded the hottest day of this year on Monday (February 16), with maximum temperatures rising well above the season's normal, PTI news agency reported.

The temperature on Monday crossed 30°C for the first time this season, with the maximum temperature reaching 31.6°C, seven degrees above the seasonal average.

According to data, this is the earliest the temperature has crossed 30°C in February in five years. The last time this happened earlier than February 16 was in 2021, when the temperature touched 30.4°C on February 11, according to an earlier HT report.

Western disturbance to bring rain However, the Capital will experience marginal relief from Wednesday, with a fresh western disturbance likely to bring light rains. “This western disturbance is also fairly weak and so it will not do much in cooling the region. The dip will be temporary,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said.

Delhi stayed warmer than usual through the first half of February, HT had reported on February 15, with the average maximum temperature between February 1-15 at 25°C. This was 1.9°C above the long-period average for this duration.

The maximum temperature for the Capital rose by nearly 6°C since February 12, when it was recorded at 25.4°C. The maximum temperature on February 13 was 26.3°C, 27°C on February 14; and 28.5°C on February 15.