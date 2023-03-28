Afternoon brief: 22 developing countries bailed out by China in past 2 decades, says report, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 28, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China loans to Pak, Lanka and other nations worth $240bn in 2 decades: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)

China helped 22 developing countries which were at the risk of default over the past two decades, a report said. Read more

'Virat Kohli was cocky, arrogant; needed to come down to earth': AB de Villiers' honest admission, Chris Gayle reacts

AB de Villiers, who shared the dressing room with Kohli for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, still distinctly remembers his first very impression of the star India batter. And it is not a pleasant one. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan smile in unseen monochrome pic from Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray's wedding reception

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan stood next to each other and smiled at Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding reception. See post here. Read more

Worrying signs and symptoms of brittle bones in women; prevention tips

As women approach middle age, they must not ignore these tell-tale signs of weak bones to prevent immobility and fractures later in life. Read more

Elon Musk ‘recalls’ life before Google Maps with funny meme

It is no secret that Elon Musk loves sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. The tech billionaire often takes to the micro-blogging platforms to post funny memes that leave his followers chuckling. Read more

4 Surprising Benefits Of Cauliflower. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
china xi jinping
