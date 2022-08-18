Afternoon brief: 225kg of mephedrone worth 1,125 crore seized in Gujarat, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Gujarat, ATS recovers 225kg of mephedrone worth ₹1,125cr; six detained

In a major drug haul, Gujarat’s anti-terrorist squad (ATS) officials seized 225kg of mephedrone worth ₹1,125crore, during a raid at an under-construction factory near Vadodara city on Tuesday and detained six people in connection with the matter. Read more

Delhi HC orders FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case

The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed that a first information report (FIR) be filed “forthwith” against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in an alleged case of rape in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur in April 2018, and added that the city police was reluctant to register the case. Read more'Rohit laid back, Dhoni handled transition well, Kohli was different': Ganguly on great India captains after he quit

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's name is likely to be in the top tier of India's most successful captains. He may not have won a World Cup but under his leadership, India rose from uncertainties and fought fire with fire against some of the best teams in the world even in their own backyard. Read more

'Raju Srivastava had become weak, I advised him to take things a bit easy': Shekhar Suman on their chat 15 days ago

Actor Shekhar Suman has given an update on comedian Raju Srivastava's health and spoken about their conversation, that took place around a fortnight ago. In a new interview, Shekhar revealed that when they met he noticed that Raju 'had become a bit weak'. Read more

Sharvari Wagh is a mermaid goddess in cut-out crystal gown for new Euphoria-like photoshoot, internet calls her 'hot'

One can always trust Sharvari Wagh to bring in the heat with her fashion choices. The star loves experimenting with her wardrobe by mixing elegant and sultry style statements with a dash of comfort. One look at her Instagram page and you would believe our claim. Even her latest photoshoot in a cut-out crystal gown will make your heart skip a beat. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail