Sharvari Wagh is a mermaid goddess in cut-out crystal gown for new Euphoria-like photoshoot, internet calls her 'hot'

One can always trust Sharvari Wagh to bring in the heat with her fashion choices. The star loves experimenting with her wardrobe by mixing elegant and sultry style statements with a dash of comfort. One look at her Instagram page and you would believe our claim. Even her latest photoshoot in a cut-out crystal gown will make your heart skip a beat. It shows the Bunty Aut Babli 2 actor serving mermaid goddess vibes.

On Wednesday, Sharvari took to Instagram to share pictures from a new photoshoot for which she embraced the psychedelic vibes of Zendaya's popular show Euphoria. "Rue-ling this Euphoria vibe," Sharvari captioned the post. Don't miss her wordplay on Zendaya's character, Rue Bennett. Additionally, the images show the actor serving stunning poses for the camera, dressed in a shimmering gown from the shelves of the clothing label Itrh. Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi styled Sharvari's look for the images. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh shows how to style a white lace bustier top in a new jaw-dropping photoshoot: See pics here)

Talking about the design elements, Sharvari's hand-crafted crystal mesh gown features a halter neckline with a backless statement, a cut-out on the front displaying her toned midriff, an inverted infinity hemline, V-shaped waist, gathered details on the front and back of the skirt, a floor-sweeping train, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating her enviable svelte frame. The gown also features trimmed crystal drops adorned on a criss-cross band on the waist.

Sharvari styled the crystal gown with minimal accessories, keeping in mind its shimmering OTT vibe. In the end, Sharvari chose sleek side-parted open tresses, glossy berry-toned lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, on-fleek brows, dewy base, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Sharvari's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Her stylist wrote, "Uff [heart-eye emojis] can't even deal." Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "Like whatttt [fire emoji]." One user called her "unreal" and another wrote, "Hot."

Meanwhile, Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.