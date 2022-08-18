Delhi HC orders FIR against BJP leader in rape case
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed that a first information report (FIR) be filed “forthwith” against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in an alleged case of rape in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur in April 2018, and added that the city police was reluctant to register the case.
Directing the police to complete the investigation within three months and file a report in the trial court, Justice Asha Menon said the police have a lot to explain for not having registered the FIR on the receipt of the complaint from the police commissioner in June 2018.
Calls to Hussain’s office and messages to him seeking comment were not answered.
“….there seems to be a complete reluctance on the part of the police to even register an FIR. In the absence of the FIR, at best, the police could have, as correctly observed by the special judge (trial court), conducted only what is a preliminary inquiry. The very fact that it was only a reply that was filed by the police before the metropolitan magistrate, sufficiently establishes that it was not a final report that was submitted by the police,” the court said while dismissing an appeal by the former Union minister.
A Delhi-based woman alleged that Hussain had drugged and raped her at his Chhatarpur farmhouse on April 12, 2018, even though the former minister had denied the allegations saying that she had a dispute with his brother and the woman had unnecessarily dragged him into the case.
According to the prosecution the woman first approached the police on June 16, 2018. However, in July she approached a local court claiming that her complaints to the police have gone unheard. The metropolitan magistrate directed the registration of FIR on the woman’s plea and sought police’s response. On July 4, the police filed a report before the court, and said that the allegations raised by the complainant were not substantiated.
Hussain had challenged the local court’s order and filed a revision petition which was dismissed on July 12, 2018.
On July 13, 2018, Hussain filed an appeal in the high court against the dismissal of his revision plea.
The high court had stayed the trial court’s order for registration of the FIR.
-
Two held as ₹ 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal
The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal. According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
-
Drone sighting: Patrolling to be strengthened around ‘highly sensitive’ Ambala air base
Two days after two drones were spotted hovering near the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday visited the spot and conducted a 'detective and preventive' check in view of the security scenario. Two drones were seen on August 13 and 15 in the vicinity of the air base, after which an FIR was registered on Monday.
-
For accepting bribe, Delhi LG recommends action against IAS officer
Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday. Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
-
Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India
The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand. The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.
-
Ambala: Ex-armyman loses ₹21.4 lakh to fraudster
An Ambala man has been booked for allegedly duping a former armyman of ₹21.4 lakh by selling plots in an unapproved colony that never belonged to hAbhishek Malikat Defence Colony area in cantonment, police said on Wednesday. A case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against Malik at Mahesh Nagar police station.
