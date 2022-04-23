Afternoon brief: 5 of a family murdered in Prayagraj, house set on fire; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

5 of a family, including kids found, murdered in Prayagraj; house set on fire

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another incident of multiple murders in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj, five members of a family including women and children were found brutality killed and another seriously injured by unidentified assailants at Shivrajpur village under Tharwai police station on Friday morning, police said. Read more

As Amit Shah visits Bihar, BJP eyes record to mark 75 years of independence

With Bihar preparing for a visit by home minister Amit Shah, the BJP is eyeing a record to mark 75 years of India’s independence from colonial rule. Read more

Will Smith makes first public appearance after Oscars slap row in India, gets spotted at Mumbai airport. Check out pics

Actor Will Smith is in India. The Hollywood star was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday with a spiritual person, interacting and smiling while speaking to others. See pics here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL takes action against Rishabh Pant, Pravin Amre and Shardul Thakur after last-over drama in DC vs RR match

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and assistant coach Pravin Amre were slapped with heavy fines for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct during Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Read more

Boy’s reaction on elder brother’s return from school will melt your heart

The relationship between brothers is one of the strongest especially during their growing up years as they are inseparable and are each other’s best friend. Read more

Simple daily habits to keep cholesterol in check

Cholesterol has become a much-dreaded word considering its high levels can play havoc with your heart health, blood pressure and may trigger many lifestyle diseases. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail