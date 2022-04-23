Boy’s reaction on elder brother’s return from school will melt your heart

The relationship between brothers is one of the strongest especially during their growing up years as they are inseparable and are each other’s best friend. Videos of siblings playing with each other or showing their bond are always one of the most heartwarming to watch. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent that shows a little boy waiting for his big brother to return from school. The boy’s reaction will make you go ‘aww’ as it is so pure and full of love.

The video was posted 12 hours ago and it has got over 29,000 views so far. The video begins with the boy waiting for his brother to return from school. As soon as he sees the school bus, the boy gets really excited. He can’t control his joy and starts dancing. When his brother gets off from the bus, he quickly comes over and gives him a hug and it is really adorable and heart melting to watch.

“Eagerly waiting for his big brother to return!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“So lovely...adorable,” commented an Instagram user. “So sweet,” posted another. “Omg how beautiful is this!!” said a third. “Brotherly love on display,” commented yet another.

What do you think about this adorable video and bonding between the two brothers?