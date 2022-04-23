5 of a family, including kids found, murdered in Prayagraj; house set on fire
PRAYAGRAJ: In another incident of multiple murders in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj, five members of a family including women and children were found brutality killed and another seriously injured by unidentified assailants at Shivrajpur village under Tharwai police station on Friday Morning, police said.
The assailants also tried to set the house on fire before fleeing the spot. Senior police officials rushed to the spot with forensic field unit and dog squad for investigations. All angles including loot and enmity as the motive behind the killings are under scanner, police officials said.
Primary investigations suggest that the family members were assaulted with blunt weapons like rods, they added.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said the deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav, 55, his wife Kusum, 50, their daughter Manisha, 25, daughter-in-law Savita, 30, and Rajkumar’s granddaughter Meekaskshi, 2. Sakshi, another 5-year-old granddaughter of Rajkumar, was found alive and is being taken care of by the police team.
The assailants set one of the rooms on fire which has been contained. Bodies have been sent for autopsy after which the exact causes of their death and any sexual assault with women would be ascertained, he added.
Rajkumar’s son Sunil who was not at home at the time of the incident expressed fear that the two women of the household could have been sexually assaulted before being killed.
Further action including registering of the FIR will be done on the basis of complaint that is received from the kin of the victims, who have now reached the site, and evidences gathered from the spot. Seven teams have been formed for early workout of the case and the guilty would not be spared, SSP added.
“The post-mortem examination will be carried out by a panel of doctors. The entire process will also be video-recorded,” the SSP said.
Five members of a family including a middle-aged couple and their three minor daughters were also found dead at Khagalpur village under Nawabganj police station of trans-Ganga area of the district on April 16 morning. The woman and the three girls were found dead with their throats slashed with a sharp-edged weapon while the body of the man was found hanging in the courtyard of the house. All 11 accused named in the FIR by the man’s elder brother have now been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the case.
