Afternoon brief: 7 of 19 missing workers from Assam found in forest near China border, and all the latest news

7 missing workers from Assam found in forest near China border; IAF search on for 12 others

Seventeen days after they allegedly fled from a road construction site near Indo-China border, 7 of the 19 missing workers from Assam were found on Friday inside a dense forest in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. Read more

Woman gang-raped by railway employees at New Delhi station; 4 arrested

Two railway employees gang-raped the woman in a train lighting hut meant for railway electrical maintenance staff while two others guarded the room at New Delhi railway station premises in the wee hours of Friday. Read more

'That was the difference': Samson's terrific diving effort after Siraj error helps India survive thriller vs WI - Watch

While Mohammed Siraj was brilliant with the ball in the last over, it was wicketkeeper Sanju Samson who stood between victory and defeat for West Indies as India grabbed a narrow three-run win in the thriller in Port of Spain on Friday. Read more

Good Bye first look: Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta channel happy family vibes in Vikas Bahl film

The first look of Vikas Bahl's Good Bye shows Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta, along with other actors, watching television like a happy family. Read more

Sambhavna Seth reveals struggle with rheumatoid arthritis; know symptoms, causes, treatment of the disease

Sambhavna Seth recently talked about her struggle with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease that impacts joints in your body, in an interview. Here's all you want to know about the disease. Read more

