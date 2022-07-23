Woman gang-raped by railway employees at New Delhi station; 4 arrested
A 30-year-old woman was gang-raped by two railway employees in a train lighting hut meant for railway electrical maintenance staff while two others guarded the room at New Delhi railway station premises in the wee hours of Friday, the Delhi police said on Saturday. All four railway employees have been arrested in connection with the crime that came to fore after the woman made a call to the police around 2.30am on Friday.
One of the arrested men, identified as 35-year-old Satish Kumar, has been known to the woman for the past two years. He introduced himself as a railway employee to the woman. Kumar told her that he can arrange a job for her in the Indian railways. The other three arrested men, identified as Vinod Kumar, 38, Mangal Chand Meena, 33, and Jagdish Chand ,37, are friends of Kumar. All four are employees of the electrical department in the Indian railways, said deputy commissioner of police (railways), Harendra Kumar Singh.
DCP Singh said that the woman first made a call to the police at 2.27am and alleged that two men raped her in a room at a railway station. The call was first received at the Old Delhi railway station police station. The police staff looked for the caller but she could not be found anywhere at the railway station. They contacted the woman on the mobile number she had used to call the police. She told them that she was standing at platform number 8-9 at New Delhi railway station. Accordingly, the police staff of the New Delhi railway station police station were asked to meet the woman, the DCP said.
“The station house officer (SHO) of the police station along with woman constable and other personnel met the woman from Faridabad at her location. She told them that she was separated from her husband and fighting a court case for divorce. Around two years ago, she came in contact with Satish Kumar through a common friend. He told her that he is a railway employee and can arrange a job for her too. Both continued talking on phone,” said Singh.
The DCP said, on Thursday, July 21,Kumar asked her on phone to come to him as he has a small party at home on account of the birthday of his son as well as the purchase of a new house. She came via metro at Kirti Nagar at around 10.30pm, from where she was picked up by Kumar and brought to platform number 8-9 of the New Delhi railway station. She was asked to sit in a hut meant for electrical maintenance staff.
“Kumar and his friend came to the room, bolted the door from inside and took turn to sexually assault her. Two of their accomplices facilitated the assault by guarding the room from outside,” the DCP added.
On the basis of the complainant of the woman a case of gangrape and wrongful confinement was registered. All four suspects were arrested within two hours of the reporting of the crime. They were produced before the Delhi court concerned that sent them to jail. No previous involvement of the arrested men were found, the police said.
-
Penalty on officers who fail to prevent building violations: BBMP to K'taka HC
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has included a penalty clause on its officers, who fail in their duties to implement the building by-laws, in its latest circulars. In an affidavit filed before the High Court by the civic agency's Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath (IAS) on Friday, the details of the two new circulars dated July 6 and July 21 have been mentioned.
-
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested by ED in school recruitment scam
Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal minister and the state secretary general of the ruling Trinamool Congress, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools, officials said on Saturday. On Friday, ED conducted raids in 13 places across West Bengal and seized cash worth ₹20 crore from a flat belonging to a close associate of Chatterjee.
-
Mysuru airport to be named after Maharaja Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar | 5 facts
Karnataka law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy on Friday said the Karnataka cabinet has decided to name the Mysuru airport after the late Maharaja Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar, news agency PTI reported. Here are five facts you need to know about the late king: Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar was the twenty-fourth maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysore. He ruled Mysuru from 1894 until his death in 1940.
-
Events in Bengaluru today & tomorrow: Plan your weekend
Events happening in Bengaluru on this Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 23 and 24: 1. The Bangalore Joke Experiment Stand-up Comedy - A one-hour joke-filled event for ages 16 and above organised at the Rolling Oven, Koramangala. The ticket starts from Rs 150 only. Book tickets at BookMyShow. Gaganyaan - A human spaceflight expo organised by ISRO Human Space Flight Centre at Bengaluru's Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium 4. Meeting point at Gopalan Arcade, Bengaluru.
-
Road safety: Still a long way to go for Chandigarh tricity
Much needs to be done in terms of road design, infrastructure and traffic management when it comes to road safety in the tricity, states RITES in its interim report. RITES, that is working on a comprehensive mobility plan to resolve the burgeoning traffic woes in the tricity, has listed nine such LOS for Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, and found them equally lacking in the road safety parameter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics