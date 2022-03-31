Afternoon brief: AAP moves Delhi HC against attack on Kejriwal's residence, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Need high-level probe in attack at Arvind Kejriwal house’: AAP MLA to Delhi HC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after the Aam Admi Party alleged threat to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's life as a huge protest broke out at his house over his remarks on the movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’, an AAP MLA on Thursday moved the high court for a high-level probe. Read more

Pressure on Imran Khan to quit as Pak PM; Shehbaz Sharif ready to fill in shoes

The leader of Pakistan opposition Shehbaz Sharif is being tipped to be the next prime minister of the nation as pressure mounts on Imran Khan to quit. Shehbaz is the brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and is the longest serving chief minister of Punjab province in the country. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL 2022: Dhoni 15 runs away from joining Kohli, Rohit in elusive list; set to become fifth Indian to reach massive feat

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the years during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opening game of the 2022 Indian Premier League last week when he scored an unbeaten 50 off 38 deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The CSK were in a spot of bother when Dhoni arrived at the crease, having lost half-the-side for just 61 runs. Read more

Neeraj Chopra poses with PM Narendra Modi in blush pink kurta pyjama and jacket by Sabyasachi in this pic: See here

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra was conferred with the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on March 28 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Pictures and videos of the Olympic gold medallist from the ceremony are being widely shared on social media. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Musician’s sitar cover of Jab We Met’s Aaoge Jab Tum will soothe your soul

The song Aaoge Jab Tum featured in the film Jab We Met, with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor as leads, has always been a fan favourite since its release. There are also several videos on the Internet that show people giving their own twists to this already amazing song. Read more

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter crosses 5,000 unit sales milestone in this state

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has crossed the 5,000 unit sales milestone in the state of Maharashtra. The Pune-based two-wheeler giant sells its electric scooter in five states in Maharashtra including Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}