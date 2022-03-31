Neeraj Chopra poses with PM Narendra Modi in blush pink kurta pyjama and jacket by Sabyasachi in this pic: See here

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra was conferred with the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on March 28 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Pictures and videos of the Olympic gold medallist from the ceremony are being widely shared on social media. The reigning champion wore a blush pink kurta and pyjama set with a bandhgala jacket to receive the country's fourth-highest civilian award. His ensemble is from the shelves of Indian ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label, and it checks all boxes as a sartorial win.

Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma styled Neeraj for the Padma Shri award ceremony. She revealed that Sabyasachi designed the ensemble. The Instagram page of designer also shared Neeraj's unseen pictures from the occasion, and one of them shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating him. The ensemble is a must-have look in your traditional wardrobe, so don't forget to take notes.

Neeraj chose a silk kurta in a blush pink shade with a pearl-white sheen. It features long sleeves, a knee-length hem and a sleek fitting. The 24-year-old athlete teamed it with matching churidar pants and a patterned blush pink silk bandhgala jacket with ornate gold buttons on the front and side pocket.

ALSO READ | Padma Awards 2022: Kalyan Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Covaxin makers, others honoured

Neeraj styled his ensemble with tan-brown mojaris decorated with gold embellishment, a centre-parted hairdo, and a groomed beard. The Olympic star's look is a masterclass on nailing an elegant sartorial fashion moment and should be a part of your mood board for the wedding season.

Earlier, Neeraj had also posted a picture of him receiving the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on his Instagram page. He had captioned it, "Aaj Rashtrapati Bhawan mein rashtragan sun kar rongte khade ho gaye the! Incredibly honoured to be presented the Padma Shri by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. I will continue to work hard to bring more success to my nation and its people."

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Games' history.