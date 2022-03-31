Musician’s sitar cover of Jab We Met’s Aaoge Jab Tum will soothe your soul

The song Aaoge Jab Tum featured in the film Jab We Met, with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor as leads, has always been a fan favourite since its release. There are also several videos on the Internet that show people giving their own twists to this already amazing song. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. This video shows the sitar cover of the song and it is absolutely soothing to hear.

Musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, whose Instagram bio says that he currently stays in New York, posted the video on his page. “India, I’m coming home soon,” he wrote while sharing the video. In his post, he also tagged the actors and singer Rashid Khan.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 9,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various appreciative comments. There is a chance that you’ll agree to some of the reactions too.

“Can't wait to see you perform live!!!!!” wrote an Instagram user along with several heart emoticons. There were many who showcased their reactions with this particular emoji. “Wowwwwww this song is forever love....and you added perf rhythm to it,” praised another. “I really want to listen to you live,” commented a third. “Some flair! Especially the ‘finishing’ touches to each phrase,” shared a fourth.

