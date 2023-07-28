Afternoon brief: AAP's Priyanka Kakkar booked for ‘mujahideen’ remark on BJP's Poonawalla; and all the latest news
AAP's Priyanka Kakkar booked for ‘Mujahideen’ remark on BJP's Shehzad Poonawala during TV debate
Poonawala alleged that Kakkar called him “Mujahideen”, abused his faith, and made “extremely communally loaded” remarks during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25. Read more
Watch: Kohli's one-handed stunner leaves WI batter dumbstruck, Shubman Gill shellshocked as Rohit's decision pays off
During the 1st ODI against West Indies, Virat Kohli produced a moment of sheer brilliance, leaving even his teammates in absolute shock. Read more
Venture capital firm Sequoia lays off 7 employees in ‘broad restructuring’ of firm: Report
Sequoia is not alone in downsizing staff. Earlier this year, another firm Y Combinator let go its 17 employees as it shut its late-stage startup fund. Read more
anhvi Kapoor stuns in exquisite midnight blue lehenga as she turns showstopper for Gaurav Gupta at India Couture Week
Janhvi Kapoor stole the show as the showstopper in a stunning midnight blue ensemble for Gaurav Gupta's India Couture Week show. All glam pics, videos inside. Read more
5 Best Exercises For A Sharper Memory. Read more
