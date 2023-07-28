Watch: Kohli's one-handed stunner leaves WI batter dumbstruck, Shubman Gill shellshocked as Rohit's decision pays off

It was an outright dominance from India, despite a five-wicket win at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Barring Shai Hope none of the West Indies batter showed any effort as the spin combination of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who picked seven wickets between themselves, folded the hosts for a meagre 114 in just 23 overs. India chased down the target in one less delivery with Ishan Kishan rising to the occasion with his four half-century score in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli showed great reflex in taking a sensational one-handed catch

During the first innings of the opening ODI match of the three-game series, Virat Kohli produced a moment of sheer brilliance, leaving even his teammates in absolute shock. It happened in the 18th over, just a delivery after Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Rovman Powell for four. With the ball turning and Jadeja testing the outside edge, India captain Rohit Sharma got Kohli to join Shubman Gill in the slip cordon as the 2nd fielder.

Jadeja then dished out a fuller delivery outside off as Windies batter Romario Shepherd got forward to drive it through the offside, but instead got a thick outside edge. Kohli then showed quick reflexes to dive to his right and take the grabbed the ball with one-hand just inches above the ground. Shepherd stood there for a while trying to grasp in what had unfolded just seconds ago as he walked back in disappointment as having suffered a two-ball duck to send the home team six down in the 18th over. Meanwhile, Gill was left absolutely shell shocked as Kohli's effort.

Watch the video here…

Kohli did not get his opportunity to bat however as he and Rohit decided to give others a go in India's chase of 115. Hence, Ishan opened with Gill with Suryakumar Yadav at No.4, followed by Hardik Pandya, Jadeja and Shardul Thakur. But barring Ishan, none of the others failed to make an impact, forcing Rohit to step in as No.7 batter for the first time since his India debut.

"We wanted to give game time to the ODI guys who have come in, we will keep trying those things whenever possible. To restrict them to 115, we knew we could try these guys and give them a go. I don't think they'll get many chances like this. I made my debut for India and was batting at number 7, reminded me of those days," the India skipper later explained.

