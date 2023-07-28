Watch: Ricky Ponting explodes during live Ashes coverage after being pelted with grapes by unruly England fans

Australia took the honours on day one of the fifth and final match of the 2023 Ashes series as the same venue where a month ago they lifted their maiden World Test Championship trophy, the Kennington Oval. England did have their moments in the sun with a promising opening stand and a 100-plus partnership between Harry Brook and Moeen Ali, but mini collapses in the first two sessions saw the hosts being folded for just 283 runs. Australia then ended the proceedings for the opening day with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne taking the defending WTC champions to 61 for one for the loss of just David Warner. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was attacked by England fans during 5th Ashes Test

Amid the riveting contest with England hoping for drawn series in London and Australia hoping to end their long streak of winless Ashes series away from home, former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting incurred an unfortunate incident during the live coverage of the 5th Test.

As Ponting was given his view on the day's proceedings as part of his duty as an analyst for Sky Sports, he was left absolutely fuming as unruly England crowd at The Oval pelted grapes at him.

Sky Sports host Ian Ward made an effort to laugh off the incident, but Ponting vowed to find out who the culprits were as he gave a menacing stare down at the crowd.

Ponting, shaking in rage, said: “I’ve just been hit by a grape. I wouldn’t mind finding out who that was actually.”

Australia will resume Day 2 on 61 for one with Khawaja on 26 off 75 and Labuschagne on 2 off 23. The visitors are still 222 runs away from taking a lead in the first innings of the Test.

Australia have already retained the Ashes after the final day of the 4th Test in Manchester last week was washed out due to rain resulting in a drawn match. With the Pat Cummins-led side surged to a 2-0 lead before Ben Stokes and men conqured Headingly yet again, Australia headed into the final tie in London with one hand on the trophy. However, the side would want to ensure themselves a first-ever Ashes series win in England since 2001.

