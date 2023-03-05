Afternoon brief: Air India flight operations hit by cabin crew shortage, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Cabin crew shortage hits Air India flight operations
At least two ultra-long-haul Air India flights were delayed on Sunday allegedly due to the shortage of cabin crew and airline pilots, officials aware of the matter told HT. Read more
Hijab not allowed during PUC exam: Karnataka education minister
Students wearing the hijab will not be allowed to appear for the second pre-university course (PUC) examinations scheduled to begin on March 9, Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh said. Read more
Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer welcomes baby: 'Our healthy little family'
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' eldest daughter Jennifer Gates announced the birth of her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar. Sharing a photograph on Instagram of the couple holding the newborn, Jennifer Gates shared the news. Read more
'Happy it was none other than Shah Rukh Khan': Baahubali 2 producer reacts as Pathaan breaks its box office record
Pathaan has now become the highest grossing Hindi film in India after beating the collections of Baahubali: The Conclusion's Hindi version at the domestic box office. Read more
Viral infection, prolonged cough and not responding to medicines? Here are causes and precaution tips
A dramatic rise in the cases of prolonged cough have been seen in last 3-4 months and health experts are restless the way patients are coughing and just not responding to the medicines. Read more
'I'm happy for him. But if he'd played...': Srikkanth's blistering 'KL Rahul' remark in brutal Indore pitch assessment
The Indore pitch, where the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was staged, has created quite a stir after it witnessed a seven-session game. Read more