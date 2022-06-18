Afternoon brief: Amid Agnipath protest, service chiefs to meet Rajnath Singh, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid Agnipath protest, Rajnath Singh to hold meeting with service chiefs

The government on Saturday announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF and Assam Rifles. Protests against the scheme are going on for the 4th day with AISA calling a 24-hour bandh in Bihar. Read more

Steyn passes verdict on Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik for T20 WC: 'Good players learn from their mistakes, he hasn't'

In four innings so far in the series, Karthik has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 158.6. Pant, on the other hand, has scored 57 runs in four innings at a strike rate of just 105.6. Read more

Tusshar Kapoor on raising son Laksshya as a single dad: ‘Different family is not necessarily a dysfunctional family’

Actor Tusshar Kapoor became father to a boy in 2016 when he welcomed son Laksshya through surrogacy. Tusshar has chosen to be a single parent and continues to raise Laksshya on his own, with help from his family of course. Read more

Little boy records himself singing happy birthday to granny. Watch cute video

Kids are so adorable and their happiness over little things is infectious. In a sweet video posted on Instagram, a three-year-old boy is seen recording himself singing happy birthday to his grandmother. Read more

'Maa...': PM Modi's heartwarming tribute to mother Heeraben on 100th birthday

PM Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar on the occasion of her birthday. Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi's mother entered the 100th year of her life on Saturday. Watch

